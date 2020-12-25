Global  
 

Patty Jenkins Talks About 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Patty Jenkins Talks About 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Patty Jenkins Talks About 'Wonder Woman 1984'

"Wonder Woman 1984" releases in theaters and streaming on HBO MAX on December 25th.

Director Patty Jenkins is thrilled audiences finally have an opportunity to see the film.

She told CNN she hopes people will enjoy it with their loved ones.

"I wanted something the whole family can enjoy together." The theatrical release date for the Warner Bros.

Film had been delayed multiple times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The movie, starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Robin Wright, Pedro Pascal and Connie Nielsen.


