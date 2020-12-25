Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:38s - Published 3 minutes ago

Patty Jenkins Says "Wonder Woman 1984" Is A Family Film

"Wonder Woman 1984" director Patty Jenkins is thrilled audiences finally have an opportunity to see the film.

Jenkins thinks "Wonder Woman 1984" is more than a comic book film.

She told CNN the film is a family movie.

"It's something the whole family can enjoy together." The movie is in theaters and on HBO MAX.

It stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Robin Wright, Pedro Pascal and Connie Nielsen.