'Wonder Woman 3': What We Know

'Wonder Woman 3': What We Know

'Wonder Woman 3': What We Know

Variety reports that Warner Brothers is fast tracking 'Wonder Woman 3.'

Director Patty Jenkins is set to write and direct the final film in the trilogy.

HuffPo reports that Gal Gadot will once again star in the title role.

The final chapter of Wonder Woman’s story will indeed be released in theaters.

Jenkins has already made it clear that she’s not interested in “doing another period piece.” "It’s definitely a contemporary story.

That’s all I can say.

And so where we put it and how that gets figured out, I haven’t totally nailed down.” She told the Reelblend podcast that she and writer Geoff Johns have a script they are "super excited" about.


