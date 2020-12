"Wonder Woman 1984" Bombs In China Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published 6 minutes ago "Wonder Woman 1984" Bombs In China "Wonder Woman 1984" earned $1.5 million at the China box office over the weekend. Business Insider reports that's a 92% decline from its debut in the region. "Wonder Woman 1984" scored a lackluster 7.8 on the Chinese ticketing app Maoyan. The movie scored a 6.5 from the Chinese social network Douban. Those numbers suggest audiences weren't enthused about the movie. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Wonder Woman 1984' Is A Bomb In China



"Wonder Woman 1984" flopped at the international box office over the weekend. The movie earned a paltry $37.5 million, $18 million of which came from China. Many box office experts see this as a sign.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 1 week ago