Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:28s - Published 6 minutes ago

Warner Bros. to Fast-Track 'Wonder Woman 3'

Warner Bros.

To Fast-Track , 'Wonder Woman 3'.

After the success of ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ Warner Bros.

Has revealed that the third installment is already in the works.

According to ‘Variety,’ Warner Bros.

Has fast-tracked development on the final installment of the successful superhero trilogy.

It has also been confirmed that Gal Gadot will return as Wonder Woman, and Patty Jenkins will write and direct the film.

We are excited to be able to continue her story with our real life Wonder Women — Gal and Patty — who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy, Warner Bros.

Chief Toby Emmerich, via ‘Variety’.

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ was released on December 25 both in theaters and on HBO Max.

It had the best opening weekend to date during the COVID-19 pandemic, earning $16.7 million in North American theaters.

On HBO Max, nearly half of the platform’s 12.6 million subscribers watched ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ the day it premiered.

Millions more watched the movie via cable or wireless access.

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ broke records and exceeded our expectations across all of our key viewing and subscriber metrics in its first 24 hours on the service … , Head of WarnerMedia’s Direct-to-Consumer Business Andy Forssell, via ‘Variety’.

During these very difficult times, it was nice to give families the option of enjoying this uplifting film at home, where theater viewing wasn’t an option, Head of WarnerMedia’s Direct-to-Consumer Business Andy Forssell, via ‘Variety’