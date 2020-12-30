Gal Gadot flies high in 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Warner Bros. to fast-track 'Wonder Woman 3'



After the success of ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ Warner Bros. has revealed that the third installment is already in the works. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:28 Published 18 hours ago

Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins confirmed for 'Wonder Woman 3'



Warner Bros. has confirmed Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins will be back to "conclude the long-planned" third 'Wonder Woman' movie. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:59 Published 2 days ago