Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins confirmed for 'Wonder Woman 3'

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Warner Bros.

Has confirmed Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins will be back to "conclude the long-planned" third 'Wonder Woman' movie.


