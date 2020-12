Police" would come for her if she told anyone about her audition for Wonder Woman 1984.

How To Watch "Wonder Woman 1984" On HBO MAX "Wonder Woman 1984" will premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25, Christmas Day. It's the first in a series of Warner Bros. movies to premiere on HBO Max and theaters at the same time. HBO Max subscribers won't have to pay extra to stream "Wonder Woman 1984. Business Insider reports the movie will only be available for one month. The HBO Max streaming app costs $15 per month. It's usually included if you already pay for HBO through your cable provider.

Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig took salt baths while filming Wonder Woman 1984 Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig resorted to taking salt baths during the filming of Wonder Woman 1984 as the gruelling stunt work required for the superhero movie left their bodies feeling the burn.