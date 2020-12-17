|
|
|
Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig took salt baths while filming Wonder Woman 1984
Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig resorted to taking salt baths during the filming of Wonder Woman 1984 as the gruelling stunt work required for the superhero movie left their bodies feeling the burn.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|