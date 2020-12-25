How To Watch ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Global  
 

"Wonder Woman 1984" premiered in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25, Christmas Day.

The blockbuster sequel is the first in a series of Warner Bros.

Movies that will debut on HBO Max and theaters at the same time.

HBO Max subscribers don't have to pay extra to stream "Wonder Woman 1984." Business Insider reports the movie is only available for one month.

The HBO Max streaming app costs $15 per month.

It's usually included if you already pay for HBO through your cable provider.


