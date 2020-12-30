Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Changes in new years resolutions for 2021

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Changes in new years resolutions for 2021

Changes in new years resolutions for 2021

New Year's resolutions might look different this year with covid-19.

Especially for gyms who are fighting to stay open.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

After years of growth, this DFW software development firm is rebranding to reflect its changes

This year has brought changes for nearly every business. And a local tech company is finishing the...
bizjournals - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Why You Should Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions Easy and Simple [Video]

Why You Should Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions Easy and Simple

Health experts say you should ditch the hardcore resolutions and keep it simple. Buzz60’s Sean Dowling has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:13Published
Why New Year's Resolutions Don’t Last That Long and How You Can Change That [Video]

Why New Year's Resolutions Don’t Last That Long and How You Can Change That

It’s that time of year where we prepare ourselves to set new goals for the upcoming year, but are we wasting our time? Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:19Published
How to Make (and Keep) New Year’s Resolutions for 2021 [Video]

How to Make (and Keep) New Year’s Resolutions for 2021

Here are four expert tips to follow.

Credit: Better Homes & Gardens     Duration: 00:46Published