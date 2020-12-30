A 12-year-old girl and six men have been killed and much of the town of Petrinja in central Croatia left in ruins after the second tremor in two days.

Croatia earthquake: At least seven dead in 6.4-magnitude tremor south-east of Zagreb

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes the town of Petrinja, with reports of many injuries.

Central Croatia hit by 5.2 strength earthquake A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit central Croatia on Monday (December 28) with an epicentre some 50 kilometres southeast of the capital Zagreb, Croatian state television reported, citing data from the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

6.4 earthquake strikes Croatia An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck a town in central Croatia on Tuesday, killing a child, injuring many people and wrecking houses, officials said. Soraya Ali reports.

Croatia earthquake: rescuers race to find survivors Buildings collapse as earthquake felt throughout the country and as far away as the Austrian capital, Vienna.

The new 4.8 and 4.7 magnitude tremors cause further damage after seven people died on Tuesday.

Sending shockwaves through Croatia on Tuesday, a powerful earthquake killed the lives of seven...

At least five people were killed and 20 other injured after a massive earthquake measuring 6.4 on the...