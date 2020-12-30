Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Croatia earthquake: At least seven dead in 6.4-magnitude tremor south-east of Zagreb

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Croatia earthquake: At least seven dead in 6.4-magnitude tremor south-east of Zagreb

Croatia earthquake: At least seven dead in 6.4-magnitude tremor south-east of Zagreb

A 12-year-old girl and six men have been killed and much of the town of Petrinja in central Croatia left in ruins after the second tremor in two days.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Croatia Croatia country in Southeast Europe

Croatia earthquake: Strong aftershocks hit after quake kills seven

 The new 4.8 and 4.7 magnitude tremors cause further damage after seven people died on Tuesday.
BBC News
Croatia earthquake: rescuers race to find survivors [Video]

Croatia earthquake: rescuers race to find survivors

Buildings collapse as earthquake felt throughout the country and as far away as the Austrian capital, Vienna.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:44Published
6.4 earthquake strikes Croatia [Video]

6.4 earthquake strikes Croatia

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck a town in central Croatia on Tuesday, killing a child, injuring many people and wrecking houses, officials said. Soraya Ali reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:26Published

Zagreb Zagreb Capital of Croatia

Central Croatia hit by 5.2 strength earthquake [Video]

Central Croatia hit by 5.2 strength earthquake

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit central Croatia on Monday (December 28) with an epicentre some 50 kilometres southeast of the capital Zagreb, Croatian state television reported, citing data from the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:05Published

Petrinja Petrinja Town in Continental Croatia, Croatia

Croatia earthquake: Rescue efforts under way in Petrinja

 A magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes the town of Petrinja, with reports of many injuries.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

5 dead, 20 injured in massive Croatia earthquake

At least five people were killed and 20 other injured after a massive earthquake measuring 6.4 on the...
Mid-Day - Published

At Least Seven Killed as 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Croatia

At Least Seven Killed as 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Croatia Sending shockwaves through Croatia on Tuesday, a powerful earthquake killed the lives of seven...
HNGN - Published

7 reported dead after strong earthquake hits central Croatia

A strong earthquake hit central Croatia on Tuesday, destroying buildings and sending panicked people...
CBC.ca - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Croatia Rocked By 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake [Video]

Croatia Rocked By 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake

Croatia was hit by a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake. The government-owned Croatian News Agency HINA reported the quake caused major damage to the town of Petrinja. At least seven people were..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Tremors felt in neighbouring countries as strong 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits central Croatia [Video]

Tremors felt in neighbouring countries as strong 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits central Croatia

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit central Croatia, 46 kilometres (17 miles) southeast of Zagreb on Tuesday (December 29).One dead, several injured and damaged buildings have been reported in the area.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
A 6.3 magnitude earthquake has hit Croatia [Video]

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake has hit Croatia

An earthquake has hit Croatia near Zagreb, with reports of at least one death, many injuries and damaged buildings near Zagreb.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:12Published