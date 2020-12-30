Croatia earthquake: At least seven dead in 6.4-magnitude tremor south-east of Zagreb
Croatia earthquake: At least seven dead in 6.4-magnitude tremor south-east of Zagreb
A 12-year-old girl and six men have been killed and much of the town of
Petrinja in central Croatia left in ruins after the second tremor in two days.
