Difficult for Barca to win league, admits Koeman after Eibar draw

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 05:38s - Published
Difficult for Barca to win league, admits Koeman after Eibar draw

Difficult for Barca to win league, admits Koeman after Eibar draw

With more than half of the season remaining, Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman admits it will be difficult for the Catalans to win La Liga.


Koeman grateful for Messi's support in transitional season for Barca [Video]

Koeman grateful for Messi's support in transitional season for Barca

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman is grateful to Lionel Messi for endorsing his appointment and praising his impact

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:54Published
Messi on verge of breaking Pele record, Koeman bemoans handball rule [Video]

Messi on verge of breaking Pele record, Koeman bemoans handball rule

Barcelona prepare for their La Liga match away to Real Valladolid with Lionel Messi needing one goal to suprass Pele's record of scoring 643 goals for a single club.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:50Published

Barcelona 1-1 Eibar: Hosts labour to draw in Lionel Messi's absence

 Barcelona feel the absence of the injured Lionel Messi as they are held to a draw at home to struggling Eibar in La Liga on Tuesday.
BBC News

Lionel Messi: Barcelona striker wants to play in US

 Barcelona forward Lionel Messi says he wants to "experience life and the league" in the United States.
BBC News

Hazard to return for Real Madrid v Elche, says Zidane [Video]

Hazard to return for Real Madrid v Elche, says Zidane

Eden Hazard will return to the Real Madrid side for their La Liga match away to Elche after over a month out injured, says coach Zinedine Zidane.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:19Published

Barcelona title challenge ´very difficult´, concedes Koeman after Eibar draw

Ronald Koeman concedes it will be “very difficult” for his Barcelona side to challenge Atletico...
SoccerNews.com - Published


Koeman feeling comfortable despite poor Barca results [Video]

Koeman feeling comfortable despite poor Barca results

Barcelona prepare for their La Liga match at home to Levante.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:07Published
'Match schedule 'killing players', says Barca coach Koeman [Video]

'Match schedule 'killing players', says Barca coach Koeman

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman makes another complaint about the packed football calendar, which he says is seriously harming players and will lead to more injuries.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:22Published
Messi rested again for Barca game at Ferencvaros [Video]

Messi rested again for Barca game at Ferencvaros

Lionel Messi rested for second UCL game in a row, but will not sit out any more games after that, says coach Ronald Koeman.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 06:50Published