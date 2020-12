Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:10s - Published 4 minutes ago

Kapil Gujjar joins BJP, then membership is cancelled: Details | Oneindia News

Soon after news broke that Kapil Gujjar, the man who fired rounds into the air at Shaheen Bagh in February during nationwide anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests has joined the BJP, the party reportedly took away his membership.

