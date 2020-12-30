Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Farmer protest: Centre refuses to repeal farm laws, next meeting on Jan 4th|Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:08s - Published
Farmer protest: Centre refuses to repeal farm laws, next meeting on Jan 4th|Oneindia News

Farmer protest: Centre refuses to repeal farm laws, next meeting on Jan 4th|Oneindia News

Three Union ministers holding their sixth round of talks with protesting farm leaders on Wednesday rejected the demand to repeal the three agricultural laws cultivators say will hurt their livelihoods.

A month after thousands of farmers began protesting the new agricultural laws near Delhi's borders, the ruling BJP-JJP combine in neighbouring Haryana has suffered a blow in the municipal corporation elections.

Kapil Gujjar, who fired a gun at the demonstration against the centre's controversial citizenship law in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh earlier this year, has been expelled from the BJP hours after the party inducted him.

The entire Nagaland has been declared a disturbed area for six more months by the central government, enabling the continuation of the controversial AFSPA which empowers security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without any prior warrant.

The government on Wednesday extended the date for filing income tax return to January 10 from December 31, 2020.

#FarmerProtest #HaryanaLocalPolls #ShaheenBaghShooter


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Langar food at govt meet: Ministers join farmer leaders for lunch amid talks [Video]

Langar food at govt meet: Ministers join farmer leaders for lunch amid talks

Union ministers joined farm leaders to share 'langar' food arranged by protesting farmers. Piyush Goyal, Narendra Singh Tomar and Som Parkash were seen having lunch with the farmers. Wednesday..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:07Published
'Will 'die Modi' slogans...': Rajnath Singh on farmer protest, Opposition role [Video]

'Will 'die Modi' slogans...': Rajnath Singh on farmer protest, Opposition role

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commented on the continuing farmer protests against 3 recent agri-reform laws. He said that anyone who raises 'die, die' slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 12:12Published
Meeting underway between farmer leaders, Centre over three farm laws [Video]

Meeting underway between farmer leaders, Centre over three farm laws

A meeting is underway between farmer leaders and Centre at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on December 30. Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal were also present at the meeting. Farmers are..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published