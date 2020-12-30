Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:08s - Published 3 minutes ago

Farmer protest: Centre refuses to repeal farm laws, next meeting on Jan 4th|Oneindia News

Three Union ministers holding their sixth round of talks with protesting farm leaders on Wednesday rejected the demand to repeal the three agricultural laws cultivators say will hurt their livelihoods.

A month after thousands of farmers began protesting the new agricultural laws near Delhi's borders, the ruling BJP-JJP combine in neighbouring Haryana has suffered a blow in the municipal corporation elections.

Kapil Gujjar, who fired a gun at the demonstration against the centre's controversial citizenship law in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh earlier this year, has been expelled from the BJP hours after the party inducted him.

The entire Nagaland has been declared a disturbed area for six more months by the central government, enabling the continuation of the controversial AFSPA which empowers security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without any prior warrant.

The government on Wednesday extended the date for filing income tax return to January 10 from December 31, 2020.

