Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Farmer Protest: Farmers' meet with centre ends, no decision yet|Oneindia News

The farmers meeting with the Central Government remained inconclusive today as no decisiom was taken.

The next meeting will likely take place on December 3rd.

The farmers agitation against the three new farm laws has entered its sixth day.

Bilkis Bano, the 82-year-old who earned to be known as the “Dadi of Shaheen Bagh” was detained by police on Tuesday as she joined farmers protesting against the recently enacted farm laws at the Singhu Border in Delhi.

The government today said it had found no reason to stop the Oxford vaccine trials in India after reviewing a Chennai volunteer's allegation of serious adverse effects, including memory loss and change in behavior.

The government said on Tuesday it has not talked about vaccinating the entire population of the country against the coronavirus disease.

Actor-turned politician Urmila Matondkar, who quit the Congress after contesting last year's Lok Sabha elections, has joined the Shiv Sena.

#FarmerProtest #BilkisBano #CoronavirusVaccine


