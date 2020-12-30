America’s Most Popular Asian Takeout Foods of 2020 .

Global  
 

2020 was the year of comfort food cravings, with millions of people ordering takeout and delivery meals.

Chowbus, a food delivery platform for authentic Asian cuisine, has revealed the most interesting trends of the year.

.

It gathered data by analyzing millions of 2020 orders placed in nearly 30 cities across the United States, Canada and Australia.

Here are the top 5 most-ordered Asian dishes of 2020.

1.

Barbecue lamb (Korean).

2.

Roasted oolong boba milk tea (Taiwanese).

3.

Mala soup (Sichuan).

4.

Portuguese egg tart (Cantonese).

5.

Green milk tea with white pearl (Taiwanese)


