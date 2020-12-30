Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:36s - Published 6 minutes ago

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Released by Washington Football Team

On Monday, the Washington Football Team announced that they had released their quarterback, Dwayne Haskins.

Washington coach Ron Rivera issued a statement, saying he had informed Haskins of the decision and that he wished him well.

I told him that I believe it benefits both parties that we go our separate ways.

We want to thank Dwayne for his contributions these last two seasons and wish him well moving forward, Ron Rivera, via ESPN.

In a post to Twitter, Haskins wrote that he took “full responsibility” for not meeting the high standards of the NFL.

I take full responsibility for not meeting the standards of a NFL QB & will become a better man & player because of this experience, Dwayne Haskins, via Twitter.

Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III offered words of wisdom to the 23-year-old on Twitter, telling him to “learn from this.”.

Wishing the best for [Dwayne Haskins] … You are only 23!

Learn from this and bounce back , Robert Griffin III, via Twitter.

The news of Haskins’ release comes a day after he was benched in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers.

Haskins’ career with the team has been a controversial one, with multiple coaches having expressed concern over his lack of experience.

Over two seasons, Haskins played 15 games and compiled a Total QBR of 29.4, a low number compared to the league average of 63.5.

He threw 12 touchdown passes to 14 interceptions.