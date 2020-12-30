Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CDC Issues New COVID-19 Vaccine Guidance for People With Underlying Health Conditions

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:38s - Published
CDC Issues New COVID-19 Vaccine Guidance for People With Underlying Health Conditions

CDC Issues New COVID-19 Vaccine Guidance for People With Underlying Health Conditions

CDC Issues New COVID-19 Vaccine Guidance for People With Underlying Health Conditions .

The CDC released the new guidance on Dec.

26.

According to the guidance, adults of all ages with “certain underlying medical conditions” that put them at an “increased risk for severe illness” should receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

.

The CDC broke down the specific groups and explained that there was “limited safety data” available for those with HIV or a weakened immune system.

Information about the safety of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for people who have weakened immune systems in this group is not yet available …, CDC, via statement .

People living with HIV were included in clinical trials, though safety data specific to this group [is] not yet available at this time, CDC, via statement .

The organization also highlighted individuals with autoimmune conditions.

Saying that they should get the vaccine, but understand that there is “no data” currently available in regards to the “safety” of the vaccine for them.

.

People who have experienced Guillain-Barré syndrome are authorized to receive the vaccine, and “no cases” of the syndrome have been reported following vaccination.

.

Those who have had Bell’s palsy may receive the vaccine, although it was noted that a few cases of Bell’s palsy were reported in vaccine trial participants.

Those cases have not been concluded to be “caused by the vaccination.”.

The CDC advised that those who receive a vaccine continue to practice COVID-19 safety protocols, such as wearing a mask and social distancing.

Until experts learn more about the protection that COVID-19 vaccines provide under real-life conditions, people who decide to get vaccinated should continue to follow all current guidance to protect themselves … , CDC, via statement


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

CDC issues vaccine guidance for those with underlying health condition - Business Insider

The CDC said people with underlying health conditions can get the COVID-19 vaccine if they haven't...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Business Insider



Related videos from verified sources

US Confirms 1st Case of New COVID-19 Strain Found in UK [Video]

US Confirms 1st Case of New COVID-19 Strain Found in UK

US Confirms 1st Case of New COVID-19 Strain Found in UK . The first case of the new coronavirus strain, which is thought to be more transmissible, . was confirmed by Colorado health officials on..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published
How to Celebrate New Year’s Eve Safely [Video]

How to Celebrate New Year’s Eve Safely

How to Celebrate New Year’s Eve Safely. With the holiday season in full effect, it may be more tempting than ever to spend time with loved ones in person. But as COVID-19 cases surge..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:57Published
UK Expected to Approve AstraZeneca's COVID Vaccine This Week [Video]

UK Expected to Approve AstraZeneca's COVID Vaccine This Week

UK Expected to Approve , AstraZeneca's COVID Vaccine This Week. The AstraZeneca vaccine has been developed in tandem with the University of Oxford. 'The Financial Times' reported that the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published