IDHW Releases COVID-19 Vaccine Timeline

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WE'RE ALSOLEARNING MOREABOUT HOWVACCINES WILL ROLLOUT ACROSS THESTATE.A NEW, ROUGHTIMELINE RELEASEDBY THE DEPARTMENTOF HEALTH ANDWELFARE SHOWSWHEN EACHIDAHOAN WILL BEELIGIBLE TO RECEIVEA COVID-19 VACCINE.AS WE'VEREPORTED... RIGHTNOW THE STATE ISPRIORITIZING SHOTSFOR FRONT LINEHEALTH CAREWORKERS ANDTHOSE LIVING ANDWORKING IN LONG-TERM CAREFACILITIES.BEGINNING INFEBRUARY..TEACHERS, GROCERY STOREEMPLOYEES, ANDADULTS OVER 75WILL BE AMONG THENEXT GROUPELIGIBLE FOR AVACCINE..THEN STARTING INAPRIL..PEOPLE WITHPRE-EXISTINGCONDITIONS ANDADULTS OVER 65 CANGET VACCINATED..BEFORE THE SHOTSARE AVAILABLE TOTHE GENERAL PUBLIC





