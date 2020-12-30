Global  
 

EU seeks to rebalance China ties with new deal

The European Union and China agreed on Wednesday to an investment deal that will give European companies greater access to Chinese markets and help redress what Europe sees as unbalanced economic ties.

Ciara Lee reports


European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

