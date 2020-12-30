What We Know About ‘Captain Marvel 2’

Captain Marvel 2 is an upcoming superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero of the same name.

The first Captain Marvel grossed $1.28 billion dollars.

The film was originally scheduled for release July 8th, 2022.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the release was postponed to November 11th, 2022.

The plot of the film is shrouded in secrecy.

Some fans think the movie will take place in the past, before the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Other fans, according to NewsPh, think the film will take place five years after Endgame.