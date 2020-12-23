The Most Disappointing Video Game of 2020
The Most Disappointing Video Game of 2020
Well, 2020 has had a heck of a lot of downs, but there have been a lot of games that kept our spirits up.
And then, there are the games that promised us great experiences only to get lazy enough to trip at the finish line.
Well, 2020 has had a heck of a lot of downs, but there have been a lot of games that kept our spirits up.
And then, there are the games that promised us great experiences only to get lazy enough to trip at the finish line.
Recently, we put our list of the Top 10 Most Disappointing Games of 2020, and unsurprisingly, “Marvel’s Avengers” took the top spot.