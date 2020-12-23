The Most Disappointing Video Game of 2020 Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 06:41s - Published 4 days ago The Most Disappointing Video Game of 2020 Well, 2020 has had a heck of a lot of downs, but there have been a lot of games that kept our spirits up. And then, there are the games that promised us great experiences only to get lazy enough to trip at the finish line. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Well, 2020 has had a heck of a lot of downs, but there have been a lot of games that kept our spirits up. And then, there are the games that promised us great experiences only to get lazy enough to trip at the finish line. Recently, we put our list of the Top 10 Most Disappointing Games of 2020, and unsurprisingly, “Marvel’s Avengers” took the top spot.





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Top 20 GTA Moments That Copied Movies and TV



Cinematic video games like the GTA franchise often borrow many elements from movies and television! For this list, we’ll be looking at moments in any game in the series that were influenced or.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 18:19 Published 2 days ago Minnesota teen launches 'COVID Invaders" video game



Minnesota teen launches 'COVID Invaders" video game Credit: KIMT Published 3 days ago Video game companies hiring



Many video game companies are hiring now. Video game play has picked up since the coronavirus pandemic began. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:51 Published 3 days ago

