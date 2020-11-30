Global  
 

Top 10 Most Disappointing Video Games of 2020

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 11:14s
These titles may not necessarily be bad, but in the state they came in, things could have been significantly better!

For this list, we’re looking at games that failed to live up to their hype.

Our countdown includes “Resident Evil 3” (2020), “Kirby Fighters 2” (2020), “Battletoads” (2020), “Minecraft Dungeons” (2020) and more!




