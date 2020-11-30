Top 10 Most Disappointing Video Games of 2020

Rockstar is best known for series like GTA and Red Dead Redemption, but their library of awesome games extends far beyond those franchises! For this list, we’ll be looking at the legendary video game..
Unfortunately, some video game development companies are either so misguided in what they think the players want, or they just don’t care. Time and time again, we see video game announcements receive..
The follow-up to Hyrule Warriors is here, and our reviewer, Ty, is here to take us through all the ways Age of Calamity builds on its predecessor, as well as how to connects to the story of Breath of..