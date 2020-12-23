Spider-Man 2 Laid The Groundwork For Insomniac's Spidey Games
Spider-Man 2 is more than just a licensed movie game.
It straddles the line between following the plot of the film and exploring its own story beats.
What's more, it laid the groundwork for the modern Spider-Man games we have today!