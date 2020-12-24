Top 10 Hidden Gem Games of 2020
Some of the best video games of 2020 were not AAA titles!
For this list, we’ll be looking at games you might have missed this year but should definitely check out.
Our countdown includes “Dreams” (2020), “Carrion” (2020), “Hotshot Racing” (2020), “Streets of Rage 4” (2020), “Hades” (2020) and more!