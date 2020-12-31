Skip to main content
Thursday, December 31, 2020

Top 10 Most Anticipated Video Games of 2021

Credit: WatchMojo 11:31s 5 shares 100 views
2021 is shaping up to be a big year for gaming!

For this list, we’ll be looking at titles that have wowed us with their reveals and have generated big hype and expectations.

Our countdown includes “Far Cry 6” (2021), “Hitman 3” (2021), “Dying Light 2” (2021), “Hogwarts Legacy” (2021), “Horizon Forbidden West” (2021) and more!

