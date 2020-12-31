The Video Game Revolution: How Geek Culture Became Pop Culture Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 11:53s - Published 4 minutes ago The Video Game Revolution: How Geek Culture Became Pop Culture How did video games go from pixels that made bloops and bleeps in arcades to immersive worlds right in our living rooms? Join us for the third episode in our series "How Geek Culture Became Pop Culture", where we look at the history of video games, from their advent in research labs up until today. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend How did video games go from pixels that made bloops and bleeps in arcades to immersive worlds right in our living rooms? Join us for the third episode in our series "How Geek Culture Became Pop Culture", where we look at the history of video games, from their advent in research labs up until today. We'll cover the video game crash of 1983, Nintendo's role in reviving the industry, the US congressional hearings on violence in games in the 90s, the creation of the ESRB, as well as the inception of platformers, shooters, fighting games, casual games, and many many more! Whew!





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources From Hobbits to Harry Potter: How Geek Culture Became Pop Culture



Once upon a time, fantasy was a niche genre, and passionate fans were often pigeonholed. But these days, wizards, dragons and elves are pop culture staples! Gather around Bagginses and Boffins, Tooks.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 15:13 Published 1 day ago Star Trek, Star Wars & Beyond: How Geek Culture Became Pop Culture



Once niche and ridiculed, geek culture has exploded into the mainstream - and the rise of sci-fi is a prime example! Join us for the first episode of our new series "How Geek Culture Became Pop.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:53 Published 2 days ago Trailer: How Geek Culture Became Pop Culture



Our new series "How Geek Culture Became Pop Culture" lands December 28th! We'll be publishing a new episode every day throughout the week. Today, geek culture has exploded into the mainstream, with the.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 00:52 Published 4 days ago

