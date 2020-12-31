Global  
 

The Video Game Revolution: How Geek Culture Became Pop Culture

How did video games go from pixels that made bloops and bleeps in arcades to immersive worlds right in our living rooms?

Join us for the third episode in our series "How Geek Culture Became Pop Culture", where we look at the history of video games, from their advent in research labs up until today.

We'll cover the video game crash of 1983, Nintendo's role in reviving the industry, the US congressional hearings on violence in games in the 90s, the creation of the ESRB, as well as the inception of platformers, shooters, fighting games, casual games, and many many more!

