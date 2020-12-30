From Hobbits to Harry Potter: How Geek Culture Became Pop Culture
From Hobbits to Harry Potter: How Geek Culture Became Pop Culture
Once upon a time, fantasy was a niche genre, and passionate fans were often pigeonholed.
But these days, wizards, dragons and elves are pop culture staples!
Gather around Bagginses and Boffins, Tooks and Brandybucks, for the second episode in our series "How Geek Culture Became Pop Culture", where we look at fantasy's epic journey over the last 100 years.
Our story starts with pulp fiction writers like H.
P.
Lovecraft and Robert E.
Howard, sojourns in Middle-earth and Narnia, before stopping by Hogwarts, as the road goes ever on!
How the wheel of time turns eh?
Tell us how YOU first got into fantasy in the comments!