'Get the vaccine': French DJ Guetta tells fans

International superstar DJ David Guetta wants everyone to take the COVID-19 vaccine, so the world can have a big party in 2021.

The Frenchman has been recording a special New Years Eve concert from the Lourve in Paris.

Adam Reed reports.


