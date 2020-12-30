Farmer Unions-Centre talks: 'Consensus reached on 2 issues', says Narendra Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Singh Tomar informed that next round of talks will be held on January 4 after consensus on 2 out of 4 issues was reached between both sides. "Considering the chilly weather in Delhi, I have requested the farmer leaders to send home the elderly, women and children. The next round of talks will be held on January 4," said Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.
Union ministers joined farm leaders to share 'langar' food arranged by protesting farmers. Piyush Goyal, Narendra Singh Tomar and Som Parkash were seen having lunch with the farmers. Wednesday witnessed the sixth round of talks to resolve the deadlock over new farm laws. The 'langar' (community kitchen) food arrived at the meeting venue, Vigyan Bhawan in a van. The two sides took a break for tea and snacks after around two hours of discussions. The three union ministers joined farm leaders to share their langar food during the break.
A meeting is underway between farmer leaders and Centre at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on December 30. Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal were also present at the meeting. Farmers are protesting against three farm laws for over a month. However, several rounds of inconclusive talks had happened between farmer leaders and Centre in the past.