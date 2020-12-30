Global  
 

Farmer Unions-Centre talks: 'Consensus reached on 2 issues', says Narendra Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Singh Tomar on 6th round of talks with farmers' unions at Vigyan Bhawan informed that consensus on 2 out of 4 issues was reached between both sides.

"Today's talks were held in a very good environment and it concluded on a positive note.

Consensus on 2 out of 4 issues was reached between both sides," said Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.


Narendra Singh Tomar Narendra Singh Tomar Indian politician

