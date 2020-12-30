Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:00s - Published 6 minutes ago

Williamson announces most primaries will still open

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has announced that the vast majority of primary schools will still open on January 4th.

A small number in areas with high community infection rates will be open to children of key workers only.

Secondary schools and colleges will be given more time to set up mass testing.

Report by Odonovanc.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn