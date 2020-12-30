Daily Dividend Report: GWRS,BKU,GILT,TCFC

BankUnited today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share.

Global Water Resources, a pure-play water resource management company, has declared, under its dividend policy, a monthly cash dividend in the amount of $0.02434 per common share, which will be payable on January 29, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on January 15, 2021.

Global Water Resources, a pure-play water resource management company, has declared, under its dividend policy, a monthly cash dividend in the amount of $0.02434 per common share, which will be payable on January 29, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on January 15, 2021.

BankUnited today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on January 29, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 14, 2021.

Gilat Satellite Networks, a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend to shareholders in the amount of $0.63 per share following receipt of court approval for the distribution of the dividend.

The dividend will be paid in US$ on January 20, 2021 to shareholders of record on January 11, 2021.

Together with the $20M dividend distributed at the beginning of this month, the aggregate amount of dividends payable to shareholders adds up to approximately $55 million, or $0.99 per share.

Further, Gilat's interim CFO, Bosmat Halpern, has been named Gilat's CFO.

The Community Financial Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share of common stock.

The dividend will be paid on or about January 25, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 11, 2021.