Broncos Cancel Team Walkthrough Practice After Strength Coordinator Tests Positive For COVID Strength and conditioning coordinator Loren Landow tweeted that he’s the staff member with the positive test.

Pittsburgh Conroy Facility Closed For Remainder Of Week Due To Coronavirus



The Pittsburgh Conroy facility is closed for the remainder of the week after a second staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:15 Published on November 3, 2020