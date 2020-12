See moment of deadly explosion at Yemen airport Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 02:27s - Published 3 minutes ago See moment of deadly explosion at Yemen airport Several explosions hit Yemen’s Aden airport as the newly formed power-sharing government arrived from Saudi Arabia, killing at least 22 people and injured scores more, the spokesman for the new government, Rajeh Badi, told CNN. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like