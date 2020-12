Billie Eilish Reacts to Losing 100K Followers, Selena Gomez Slams Facebook Over False COVID-19 Info | Billboard News Billboard News - Duration: 01:32s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:32s - Published Billie Eilish Reacts to Losing 100K Followers, Selena Gomez Slams Facebook Over False COVID-19 Info | Billboard News Billie Eilish had the best reaction to losing 100K Instagram followers during a viral photo challenge, while Selena Gomez called out Facebook for their failure to stop the spread of misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend