Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How to Approach New Year's Resolutions After a Year Like 2020

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:59s - Published
How to Approach New Year's Resolutions After a Year Like 2020

How to Approach New Year's Resolutions After a Year Like 2020

How to Approach New Year's Resolutions, After a Year Like 2020.

2020 has been a year like none other in recent memory.

Looking ahead to 2021, experts say that the tradition of making New Year's resolutions can be helpful for overall well-being.

Here are three suggestions for how to approach the tradition amid the turmoil of 2020.

1.

, Pick goals you know you can achieve.

Specific, attainable goals that are clearly achievable will do wonders for your confidence.

2.

, Make fewer resolutions for 2021.

Pick the resolutions that mean the most to you, and then actually write them down.

3.

, Take it easy on yourself.

In a year like this we need to give ourselves more grace and forgiveness and have more self-compassion, Dr. Sara L.

Dolan, Baylor University, via 'The New York Times'


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

No need to make resolutions this new year, says life coach

Making new year’s resolutions for 2021 may seem overwhelming, considering the tremendous challenges...
CTV News - Published

These iPhone and Apple Watch apps help you create and achieve New Year’s resolutions

2021 holds a lot of anticipation as the world hopefully recovers from the pandemic and people around...
9to5Mac - Published

Cubii Pro under desk elliptical returns to low at $249 for 2021 fitness goals (Save $100)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the Cubii Pro...
9to5Toys - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Is your New Year's resolution to be more active? Local organizations encourage you to get outside! [Video]

Is your New Year's resolution to be more active? Local organizations encourage you to get outside!

If you're already thinking about New Year's resolutions, a pretty common one is getting more active--and local organizations like the Idaho Department of Parks and Rec and the Bureau of Land Management..

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 01:43Published
Punjabi Singer Jazzy B to celebrate New Year with protesting farmers [Video]

Punjabi Singer Jazzy B to celebrate New Year with protesting farmers

Punjabi Singer Jazzy B reached Singhu border to express solidarity with the farmers, who are protesting for over a month against the new agriculture laws, and to celebrate New Year with them. "I am..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:01Published
Most American’s Believe They Can Achieve Their New Year’s Resolutions [Video]

Most American’s Believe They Can Achieve Their New Year’s Resolutions

Out of all years, 2021 is definitely a year to write out a few goals for the new year, but the trick to making them attainable is to make them small and specific. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:37Published