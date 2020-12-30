Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:59s - Published 3 minutes ago

How to Approach New Year's Resolutions, After a Year Like 2020.

2020 has been a year like none other in recent memory.

Looking ahead to 2021, experts say that the tradition of making New Year's resolutions can be helpful for overall well-being.

Here are three suggestions for how to approach the tradition amid the turmoil of 2020.

1.

, Pick goals you know you can achieve.

Specific, attainable goals that are clearly achievable will do wonders for your confidence.

2.

, Make fewer resolutions for 2021.

Pick the resolutions that mean the most to you, and then actually write them down.

3.

, Take it easy on yourself.

In a year like this we need to give ourselves more grace and forgiveness and have more self-compassion, Dr. Sara L.

Dolan, Baylor University, via 'The New York Times'