How to Approach New Year's Resolutions After a Year Like 2020
2020 has been a year like none other in recent memory.
Looking ahead to 2021, experts say that the tradition of making New Year's resolutions can be helpful for overall well-being.
Here are three suggestions for how to approach the tradition amid the turmoil of 2020.
1.
, Pick goals you know you can achieve.
Specific, attainable goals that are clearly achievable will do wonders for your confidence.
2.
, Make fewer resolutions for 2021.
Pick the resolutions that mean the most to you, and then actually write them down.
3.
, Take it easy on yourself.
In a year like this we need to give ourselves more grace and forgiveness and have more self-compassion, Dr. Sara L.
Dolan, Baylor University, via 'The New York Times'