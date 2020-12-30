Global  
 

Be on the lookout for COVID relief payments

Video Credit: WXXVDT2
Some Americans may have already received a second round of COVID relief payments.

- some americans may have already- received a second round of- covid relief payments.- treasury secretary steven - mnuchin tweeted - payments would arrive into some- accounts tuesday night... - the direct deposit payments wil- continue into next week.- mnuchin said paper checks would- be mailed starting today.

- individuals who made up to 75-- thousand-dollars in 2019- - - - will get up to six-hundred- - dollars.- married couples who earned up t- one-hundred and fifty-- thousand will get up to twelve- - - hundred dollars.

Families will- also get an additional- six-hundred-dollars - for each dependent under 18 - years old in their- households.

