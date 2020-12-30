Walmart Accidentally Sparks Battle, Sen. Josh Hawley

Global  
 

Charlie Riedel/AP On Tuesday, Walmart's corporate account called Republican Sen.

Josh Hawley a "#soreloser" on Twitter after Hawley said he would challenge the certification of the Electoral College vote.

Walmart said in a statement to Business Insider that the tweet "was mistakenly posted by a member of our social media team who intended to publish this comment to their personal account." Hawley responded by asking Walmart to "apologize for using slave labor" and "the pathetic wages you pay your workers as you drive mom and pop stores out of business."


