The Palm Beach County Office of Community Revitalization hosted their final food distribution event of the year Wednesday.

90,000 pounds of food distributed at Wednesday event in West Palm Beach

OFFICE OF COMMUNITYREVITALIZATION HOSTED ITSGRAND FINALE 2020 FOODDISTRIBUTION&TODAY, MORE THAN 40 VOLUNTEERSIN WEST PALM BEACH LOADEDTRUCKS AND CARS WITH FRESHGROCERIES.

THEY DISTRIBUTEDOVER 90-THOUSAND POUNDS OFFOOD THAT WILL HELP FEED2-THOUSAND FAMILIES IN OURAREA.

THE FOOD WAS FUNDED BYTHE "CARES ACT" DOLLARS FROMTHE COUNTY.

THE DIRECTOR OFCOMMUNITY REVITALIZATION SAYSITS EVENTS LIKE THESE THATPULL THE COMMUNITY CLOSERTOGETHER00:45:07“NEIGHBORS WHO AREHELPING OUT NEIGHBORS IN A WAYWHERE THAT MESSAGE IS GIVENACROSS.

THATTHAT PEOPLE ARE DEVELOPINGSTRONGER RELATIONSHIPS WITHEACH OTHER AND THATESSENTIAL WAY WE CAN SOLVETHIS PROBLEM, IS WORKITOGETHER” IN ADDITION, THEREWAS COVID TESTING AVAILABLE ONSITE.

THE OFFICE PLANS ON HOLDING MORE FOOD DISTRIBUTION EVENTS INTO NEXT YEAR.