Stepping it up in 2021

It’s the final countdown as we head into a new year and for those of you who are thinking about making a New Year’s resolution to get fit in 2021, News 25’s Toni Miles checks in with some local experts on fitness and life.

- quick!- quick!!

- - carey ray, sr., member, planet- fitness: "i'm working at it.

I can't get nothing out of it if - don't put anything into - it."

Carey ray, senior has been- retired for more than 20- years-just- another cycle of life for this- 80-year-old south mississippi - resident who's still going- strong, and works out with- his wife here at planet fitness- in gulfport three days a week.- carey ray, sr., member, planet- fitness: "as you get older, you don't use it.

- you need to do something.

If- it's nothing, you've got nothin- to work with.

If- you do a little something, it's- better than nothing."

But covid has slowed many down - - - - grinding some to a standstill - this past year.

- danny buford, senior club - manager, planet fitness,- gulfport: "we've actually seen since the lockdown, about - 32-percent of - members, or people that were- active, become less active, or- not active at all.

What - we're encouraging is for- everyone to be active for at- least 20 minutes a day.

- - something we've done not just - for our members, but for the- whole community, we - have 20 minute free workout - videos on facebook live and - youtube.

If everyone- can download our planet fitness- app, not just members, there ar- free video- work out videos there by our- trainers."

As carey ray, senior says - use- it or lose it...and speaking of- that, - you can cut back on membership- - - - costs at planet fitness as we - head into the new year ...- danny buford, senior club - manager, planet fitness,- gulfport: "we're actually offering a $0- dollar enrollmen- fee for both our $10-dollar - membership and our black card - membership.

With both - memberships,- you'll be able to come as much- as you like."

As for the staff here, they'll- be sticking to their resolve to- - - - provide a safe, covid-free- environment.- in gulfport, toni miles, news - 25.