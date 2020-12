Nicola Sturgeon thanks Scots for sacrifices and patience during 2020 PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:38s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:38s - Published Nicola Sturgeon thanks Scots for sacrifices and patience during 2020 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has thanked Scots for their sacrifices duringan “unimaginably difficult” 2020. In her new year message, she praised the“most extraordinary dedication” of health and care workers and volunteers whohelped others during the coronavirus pandemic, and urged people to “show eachother kindness, compassion, and love”. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend