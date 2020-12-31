$600 stimulus money showing up in bank accounts Video Credit: KIMT - Published 3 minutes ago $600 stimulus money showing up in bank accounts You might want to hold off before running out and spending your stimulus check. We're looking into why funds might not just show up in your account. 0

I spoke with michelle jurgens here at north iowa community credit union just a little bit ago. She says you might want to hold off before running out and spending that cash. That's because when the federal government sends over the payment, they set a date for when the money can go in your account. Jurgens says there are other reasons why the money might not just show up in your bank you have to had filed for taxes of course in 2019. Some people may wish to get it by check, so those people will not have the automatic direct deposit into their account either. Jurgens also said they have seen an increase in customers who are logging onto their mobile banking app, since word got out about the stimulus payments. According to the i-r-s they start mailing out paper checks and in some cases debit cards today. You can always check the status of your stimulus payment on the irs website.





