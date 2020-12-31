$600 stimulus money showing up in bank accounts
$600 stimulus money showing up in bank accounts
You might want to hold off before running out and spending your stimulus check.
We're looking into why funds might not just show up in your account.
Katie lange.
First tonight ?
"* as soon as yu found out 600 dollar stimulus payments were rolling out ?
"* you might have been checking your bank account.
Before you start spending that money ?
"* kimt news three's nick kruszalnick has something you need to know.
He joins us now live.
Xxx yes katie ?
"* i'm guilty of it too ?
"* getting on my phone to check and see if that stimulus money is in my account yet.
You might want to hold off before running out and spending that cash.
I spoke with michelle jurgens here at north iowa community credit union just a little bit ago.
She says you might see that 600 dollar deposit in your account, but it may take a day or so to clear.
That's because when the federal government sends over the payment, they set a date for when the money can go in your account.
Jurgens says there are other reasons why the money might not just show up in your bank you have to had filed for taxes of course in 2019.
Some people may wish to get it by check, so those people will not have the automatic direct deposit into their account either.
Jurgens also said they have seen an increase in customers who are logging onto their mobile banking app, since word got out about the stimulus payments.
Nick thank you nick.
According to the i?
"*r?
"*s ?
"* they star mailing out paper checks ?
"* ad in some cases debit cards ?
"* today.
You can always check the status of your stimulus payment on the irs website.
We'll put a link up to that on our website at kimt dot com.
Look for