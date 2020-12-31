Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 03:08s - Published 10 minutes ago

Vaccine rollout off to a bumpy start with surge of COVID-19 cases expected soon

THE COVID-19 19 VACCINE.GOVERNOR LARRY HOGAN SAYS ALLLEVELS OF GOVERNMENT AND THEPRIVATE SECTOR NEED TO DO MORETO GET THE VACCINE OUT TO ASMANY PEOPLE AS POSSIBLE.

GROWING CONCERNS OVER THE ROLLOUT OF THE CORONAVIRUS VACCINE

ACCORDING TO THECDC, THE COUNTRY IS FALLINGSHORT OF ITS GOAL TODISTRIBUTE 20 MILLION VACCINESBY THE END OF THE YEAR.

SOFAR, ONLY TWO MILLION DOSESHAVE BEEN ADMINISTERED OUT OFTHE 11 MILLION THAT WERESHIPPED.

AND HERE IN MARYLAND,ONLY 19 PERCENT OF ITS VACCINESUPPLY HAS MADE IT TO THE ARMSOF HEALTH CARE WORKERS ANDNURSING HOME RESIDENTS.

WMAR-2NEWS RAY STRICKLAND JOINS USLIVE AT JOHNS HOPKINS WHEREVACCINATIONS STARTED TWO WEEKSAGO.

As hospitals brace for yet another surge of COVID-19 cases, the roll out of the much anticipated vaccines are off to a start slower than expected.

The country ismillions short of its goal tovaccinate 20 million people bythe end of the year.

Here inMaryland, the state hasadministered only 19 percentof its vaccine supply.

But thehealth department says thatnumber will continue to growas the process is beginning toramp up.

On Tuesday, the state says more than 8,000 people were vaccinated, the highest single day total yet. Officials believe these vaccinations numbers could be higher because of a lag in reporting. But, during an interview with CBS this morning, Governor Larry Hogan did acknowledge some hospitals are having a tough time administering the vaccine. "because it's a huge undertaking ... it's sticking needles in arms. There's a lot involved. And I think nobody is quite performing at the top capacity" Bob Atlas is the president and CEO of the Maryland hospital association. He says hospitals did run into some shipping and logistical issues but expects those problems will get addressed and predicts vaccinations will increase by the thousands soon.

"These are problems you almost expect.

There is nothing catastrophic happening here.

Itof a logistical mess”Governor Hogan says some othese issues could have beenavoided if the federalgovernment offered moresupport but he says thereneed to point fingers andinstead says everyone can andmust do better.

NOW HERE AT HOPKINS, WE'VE BEEN TOLD THEY'VE VACCINATED 6,000 OF THEIR EMPLOYEES. UMMS SAID THEY'VE VACCINATED ABOUT 9100 PEOPLE IN TOTAL, MORE THAN 36,000 PEOPLE IN THE STATE HAVE HAD THEIR FIRST DOSES OF THE VACCINE.

LIVE IN BALTIMORE, RAY STRICKLAND, WMAR2 NEWS.