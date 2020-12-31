Global  
 

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Md Azharuddin, 3 others escape unhurt in road accident near Ranthambore

Former Indian cricket team skipper Mohammad Azharuddin escaped unhurt on December 30 when an SUV in which he was travelling along with three other people overturned in Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan.

The three other passengers also escaped unhurt.

An employee of an eatery near which the SUV overturned received minor injuries.

The injured man was taken to a nearby hospital while Azharuddin and his companions resumed their journey for Ranthambore in another vehicle.

Azharuddin later tweeted saying he was ‘well and safe’.

He tweeted, “Good evening everyone.

Thank you for all your messages.

I had a minor accident today and I am well and safe by the grace of allah.

Thanks for all the concern.” Watch the video for more.


