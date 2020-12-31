Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:19s - Published 9 minutes ago

Mumbai Police will monitor using drones on New Year's eve

Speaking to ANI in Mumbai, Spokesperson of Mumbai Police, S Chaitanya spoke on New Year preparations.

Chaitanya said, "Night curfew to remain in place from 11:00 pm today to 06:00 am tomorrow (January 01).

Section 144 to be imposed prohibiting gathering of 5 or more persons.

No parties allowed in restaurants, pubs, bars, beaches, rooftops and boats.

We will keep a watch using drones." "People should not think that they can escape if they drink and drive just because breathalysers are not being used in view of COVID-19.

We can always collect blood samples and examine its alcohol content.

Action will be taken against offenders," he added.