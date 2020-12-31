Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mumbai Police will monitor using drones on New Year's eve

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:19s - Published
Mumbai Police will monitor using drones on New Year's eve

Mumbai Police will monitor using drones on New Year's eve

Speaking to ANI in Mumbai, Spokesperson of Mumbai Police, S Chaitanya spoke on New Year preparations.

Chaitanya said, "Night curfew to remain in place from 11:00 pm today to 06:00 am tomorrow (January 01).

Section 144 to be imposed prohibiting gathering of 5 or more persons.

No parties allowed in restaurants, pubs, bars, beaches, rooftops and boats.

We will keep a watch using drones." "People should not think that they can escape if they drink and drive just because breathalysers are not being used in view of COVID-19.

We can always collect blood samples and examine its alcohol content.

Action will be taken against offenders," he added.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mumbai Police Mumbai Police Police department of the city of Mumbai

#ZeeReadersPoll2020: Mumbai Police unearths TRP scam, do you think this was the biggest news of 2020?

 The Mumbai Police on October 8 busted a "TRP scam", whereby Television Rating Points (TRPs) were allegedly being manipulated.
DNA

Ace car designer Dilip Chhabria arrested by Mumbai Police in cheating case

 Dilip Chhabria, who is the owner of car modification studio 'DC', was booked under sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120 (B) and 34 of the IPC.
DNA

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Mumbai: Church masses to end before 9 pm on New Year's Eve

 The decision to end the New Year's Eve celebrations early is keeping in line with the measures taken in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
DNA

PMO to monitor 50 key projects worth Rs 2L cr

 The government has shortlisted 50 key infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore for regular monitoring by the prime minister's office to ensure..
IndiaTimes

TRP scam: Ex-BARC CEO sent in judicial custody

 His lawyer Kamlesh Ghumre argued that Dasgupta was CEO of the Broadcast Audience Research Council but there was a board of directors and a disciplinary committee..
IndiaTimes

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

3-day winter carnival underway in J-K's Patnitop [Video]

3-day winter carnival underway in J-K's Patnitop

A three-day winter carnival is underway at Patnitop. Tourists visited Patnitop hill station in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Tourists were seen enjoying the carnival in Patnitop. Speaking to ANI, Directorate of Tourism of Jammu, RK Katoch said, "We have organised the carnival to revive tourism post COVID-19." Speaking to ANI, a tourist said, "We are here for New Year celebration. It is a beautiful place and we are enjoying a lot."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:50Published
Goa jam-packed with tourists for New Year celebrations [Video]

Goa jam-packed with tourists for New Year celebrations

Tourists favourite spot, Goa is all set to welcome and celebrate New Year. However, people will have to follow COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Tourists were seen enjoying with their families. "Tourists have started coming to Goa now. The tourists should follow all COVID-19 protocols including wearing masks and maintaining social gathering," said Manohar Ajgaonkar, Goa Deputy CM to ANI.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Police fear COVID dobbers could clog triple zero on New Year's Eve

Queensland police warn New Year's Eve revellers that "breakfast served in our watchhouses is not very...
The Age - Published

COVID-19: Mumbai police to use drones, deploy 40,000 cops on New Year's eve

The state of Maharashtra previously ordered night curfews in Mumbai, given the fears of the new...
DNA - Published

Hawke's Bay police reveal New Year's Eve crackdown plans

Hawke's Bay police reveal New Year's Eve crackdown plans Hawke's Bay police have significantly upped the quantity of staff working on New Year's Eve this year...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Grand Park's New Year's Eve Celebration Going Virtual [Video]

Grand Park's New Year's Eve Celebration Going Virtual

Los Angeles' biggest New Year's Eve celebration is going virtual — and national — this year.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:54Published
Times Square Getting Ready To Shut Down For Spectator-Free New Year's Eve [Video]

Times Square Getting Ready To Shut Down For Spectator-Free New Year's Eve

First thing Thursday morning, parts of Times Square will shut down to get ready for New Year's Eve. Any other year, people would be camping out all day, but this year, police will be patrolling to make..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:17Published
Restaurants Adjusting To New Year's Eve Festivities During Pandemic [Video]

Restaurants Adjusting To New Year's Eve Festivities During Pandemic

Kimberly Davis reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:22Published