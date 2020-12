Welcome back, Bills Mafia: official plan announced for fans to attend playoff game at Bills Stadium

BE LOUD."FOR THE FIRSTTIME SINCE 1995,THERE WILL BEBILLS FANS IN THESEATS AT ONE BILLSDRIVE FOR A HOMEPLAYOFF GAME.AND ELIGIBLE FANSCAN START BUYINGTHEIR TICKETS -TODAY.IT WAS JUST AFTERTHE BILLSWRAPPED UP THEIRWEDNESDAYPRACTICE WHENNEW YORK STATEDECIDED TO ALLOW67-HUNDRED OFTHE MOST DIE-HARDFANS IN FOOTBALLBACK IN THESTANDS FOR THEMOST IMPORTANTGAME OF THEMILLENNIUM INORCHARD PARK.AND OUR TAYLOREPPS JOINS US LIVEFROM BILLSSTADIUM, LOOKINGINTO HOW THEBILLS AREREOPENING THEIRDOORS IN ABOUT AWEEK AND A HALF.GOOD MORNINGKATIE--WHAT AN EXCITINGTIME FOR BILLSMAFIA..BUFFALO BILLSFANS CAN STARTBUYING PLAYOFFTICKETS TODAYBUT THE STATEWANTS TO DO THISSAFELY-- SOTHERE'S A NUMBEROF HOOPS FANSWILL HAVE TO JUMPTHROUGH TO MAKEIT INSIDE BILLSSTADIUM HERE ATNEXT WEEKEND'SPLAYOFF GAME.THOSE TICKETSWILL GO TO JUSTOVER SIXTHOUSAND SEASONTICKET HOLDERS,WHO OPTED INEARLIER IN THESEASON.TICKETS WILL BEGIVEN BASED ONSENIORITY,AND ARE NON-TRANSFERABLE --SO NO ONE CANRESELL THEIRSEATS..BEFORE GAMEDAY--ALL FANSNEED TO BE TESTEDFOR COVID-19..IT WILL COSTTICKETHOLDERS 63DOLLARS WITH ANADDITIONAL 11DOLLAR PARKINGFEE.THE PRIVATECOMPANY"BIOREFERENCE"WILL ADMINISTERTESTS AT STADIUMLOTS 2-3 DAYSBEFORE THE GAME,AND WILL BE THEONLY COVID-19TEST ACCEPTED.FANS WHO TESTPOSITIVE CANNOTTRANSFER THEIRTICKET, BUT WILLRECEIVE A REFUND.AND ON GAME DAY...THE STADIUM WILLBE DIVIDED INTOTWO SECTIONSNEAR THE ENDZONES.FANS WILL SIT IN"PODS" OF 2 OR 4PEOPLE.CONCESSIONSTANDS WILL BEOPEN --AND ALL WILL HAVETHE SAME MENU TOPREVENT PEOPLEFROM WALKINGAROUND THESTADIUM.BILLS VP OFOPERATIONS ANDYMAJOR SAYS IT'S ASAFE PLAN THEY'VEBEEN WORKING ONFOR WEEKS.."WE'VE GOTAMAZING FANSWHO WANT TO BEAT THIS GAMETHEY CARE ABOUTTHE TEAM VERYMUCH.""AND BY THE WAYWE ALSO CAN BESAFE."THE STATE HEALTHDEPARTMENT WILLCONTACT TRACEAFTER THE GAME.AND THEN DECIDE IFFANS WILL BEALLOWED AT ANYFUTURE GAMESTHIS SEASON.ANOTHER THINGBILLS FANS NEED TOKNOW--IF YOU GO THE WILDCARD GAME, YOUCAN'T ATTENDOTHER PLAYOFFGAMES IF THE BILLSMOVE ON..TICKETS FOR NEXTWEEKEND'S GAMERANGE FROM 65 TO330 DOLLARS ANDTHEY'RE ON SALESTARTING TODAY.IN ORCHARD PARK,TEPPS, 7EWN.