More than 6,000 Bills fans will return to the stadium
After weeks of speculation, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the official plan for fans to attend a Buffalo Bills playoff game at Bills Stadium.
Bills fans allowed to attend home playoff gameBills fans allowed to attend home playoff game. Hannah Buehler breaks it down.
Bills fans react to fans in the standsFans react to the decision allowing spectators in the stands for the Bills playoff game.
Cuomo: State health department will decide on fans at Bills home playoff gameOn Friday, Gov. Cuomo said he, 'would be all in favor' of allowing Bills fans into Bills Stadium for a home playoff game this season if COVID-19 positivity and hospitalization rates for the Western New..