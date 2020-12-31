Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

More than 6,000 Bills fans will return to the stadium

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:38s - Published
More than 6,000 Bills fans will return to the stadium

More than 6,000 Bills fans will return to the stadium

After weeks of speculation, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the official plan for fans to attend a Buffalo Bills playoff game at Bills Stadium.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bills fans allowed to attend home playoff game [Video]

Bills fans allowed to attend home playoff game

Bills fans allowed to attend home playoff game. Hannah Buehler breaks it down.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 04:23Published
Bills fans react to fans in the stands [Video]

Bills fans react to fans in the stands

Fans react to the decision allowing spectators in the stands for the Bills playoff game.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:52Published
Cuomo: State health department will decide on fans at Bills home playoff game [Video]

Cuomo: State health department will decide on fans at Bills home playoff game

On Friday, Gov. Cuomo said he, 'would be all in favor' of allowing Bills fans into Bills Stadium for a home playoff game this season if COVID-19 positivity and hospitalization rates for the Western New..

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:47Published