Trump And Melania Ditch Mar-a-Lago New Year's Bash

Business Insider reports that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will change their annual New Year's Eve plans.

They decided to leave Trump's Mar-a-Lago club before its lavish New Year's Eve party, an event that the Trump family attends annually.

CNN reported that 500 people had already reserved tickets to the event, which have cost $1000 in the past.

Guests had reportedly already started gathering at the resort and were told that Trump would attend.

Instead Trump and Melania will spend New Year's Eve at the White House.

The White House did not confirm the reason for their change in plans.