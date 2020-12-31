More Than 1,000 Properties Received a Notice of Warning from Ashland Fire & Rescue

Those who got the letter have until June 15, 2021 to rid their properties of overgrown weeds in preparation for the next fire season.

On onewswatch 12's tyler ridgle spoke to ashland fire and rescue today about how exactly that's all going to work.

Tyler says: tyler says: ashland fire and rescue sent out a notice of warning to more than one thousand properties in the city letting them know their property could pose a wildfire risk.

Vo: a voice mail from the weed abatement coordinator -- brian hendrix states the deadline to have properties free of weeds is misprinted.

The actual date is june 15,2021.

Sot: you may not have received a letter in the past regarding the listed property, not all requirements listed in the letter may apply to your property.

The warning letter has been issued to give property owners and or tenants extra time to prepare for next year's fire season.

Vo: wildfire division chief chris chambers says an accumulation of fines can be expensive and people should clean up their properties for the saftey of the entire community.

Sot: it's realy important that people will want to comply with this because they don't want to see the kind of destruction like the alameda fire which can happen and certainly ashland is very prone to.

Vo: fires are frequent in the landscape of ashland and the city says keeping properties prepared for accidents or lightening strikes is essential when living in a wildfire hazard zone, tyler says: the city of ashland provides plans, maps, and detailed information for homeowners and citizens needing to be mindful of wildfire hazards.

Reporting in ashland tyler ridgle newswatch 12.

